Partial Lifting of Lockdown Measures starting Monday

TIRANA, May 8

Starting Monday, lockdown measures will be eased throughout the green areas while red areas will be closed, Prime Minister Edi Rama announced on Friday on his Facebook page.

According to the new measures, the Municipalities of Shkodra, Kurbin, Kruja, Durres, Tirana, and Fier will remain on strict lockdown. Getting in and out those cities will not be allowed.

In the meantime, the other part of the country will be considered a green area. The curfew hours in these areas will be reduced to 21:00 – 05:00 hours. Meanwhile, the curfew hours will remain the same in the red areas, 17:30 – 05:00 hours.

Regarding the weekend, the PM said that only those equipped with a permit to use their vehicles for work will be allowed on the streets.

Pensioners can go out until 09:30 am, while parents with kids up to 14-years old can go out from 10:30 until 17:30.

Source: Local media

Photo Credit: Saranda Web