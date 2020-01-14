One Day Left to Apply for IPARD II

TIRANA, January 14

The Agriculture and Rural Development Agency (AZHBR) reminds all farmers that the last day for application for funding under IPARD II is January 15, until 16:30 hours.

The call is open for all the citizens, natural and legal persons, of Albania that operate their activity in the sector of agriculture and rural development in Albania. The applicant must focus on a specific Measure (1, 3, 7) to apply. The agency confirmed a significant number of applications during the last week.

Further on, AZHBR defines that all applications must be submitted at its main office in closed envelops under the title: Thirrje per Dorezimin e Aplikimeve, along with the name of the measure, the full name, and contact of the applicant, and the following note: To not be opened before submission (Te mos hapet perpara dorezimit).

Moreover, all applications that are not submitted in person or by post will be disqualified. More details HERE.

Measure 1

“Investments in physical assets of agricultural holdings” with special focus on the

following sectors:

Milk

Meat

Fruit

Vegetables

Grape

Aid Intensity under Measure 1

A total budget of €24.05 million

Under Measure 1 the total eligible expenditures for which assistance may be requested must fall between the following minimum and maximum amounts:

minimum amount of total eligible expenditures: Euro10,000;

maximum amount of total eligible expenditures: Euro 500,000.

Measure 3:

“Investments in Processing and Marketing of agriculture products” with special focus on the following sectors:

Milk and dairy processing

Meat processing

Fruit and vegetable processing

Wine

Aid intensity under Measure 3

Total budget of €22.75 million

Under Measure 3 the total eligible expenditures for which a grant may be requested must fall between the following minimum and maximum amounts:

minimum amount of total eligible expenditures: Euro 25,000

maximum amount of total eligible expenditures: Euro 2.000,000

Measure 7:

“Farm diversification and Business Development” with special focus on the following sectors:

This program is Co-funded by the European Union

Production of MAPs, mushrooms, honey, ornamental plants, and snails;

Processing and marketing of wild or cultivated MAPs, mushrooms, and honey;

On-farm processing and direct marketing of agricultural products;

Aquaculture;

Nature and rural tourism;

Services for rural business and population;

Handcrafts and manufacturing industry;

Renewable energy production and use.

Aid intensity under Measure 7

Total budget of €10.87 million

Under Measure 7 the total eligible expenditures for which a grant may be requested must fall between the following minimum and maximum amounts:

minimum amount: Euro 10,000

maximum amount: Euro 400,000

All interested parties can receive the necessary information concerning types of eligible investments, eligibility of the applicants, criteria for selection and instructions for submitting an applications, in the Guideline for Applicants (see below), which can be requested as a free sample hardcopy in the main offices of Managing Authority within the Ministry of Agriculture Rural Development

(MARD) and Agriculture and Rural Development Agency (ARDA), during working hours 08:00-16:30h.

Contact details for further inquiries:

Tel: 0800 83 83

Email: [email protected]

Guideline For Applicants

Source: azhbr.gov.al