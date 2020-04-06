Number of Positive COVID-19 Cases Jumps to 377

TIRANA, April 6

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Albania continues to rise at a slightly low pace compared to the weekend. State authorities on Monday revealed 16 more people in the country had tested positive for the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 377 as at 11:00 hours. Public health officials have so far confirmed 21 deaths. Meanwhile, 116 patients were recovered. According to the Health Ministry, this number accounts for 30 percent of the total confirmed cases. The new additional 16 cases were confirmed in Tirana, Durres, Fier, Has, Berat, and Shkodra.

The total number of tests conducted is 2,571, while 73 patients are hospitalized in the two COVID health care facilities.

Breakdown of total active cases by city

Tirana – 177

Durresi – 38

Lushnja – 5

Elbasani – 10

Fieri – 26

Rrogozhina – 4

Kavaja – 8

Korca – 16

Vlora – 5

Shkodra – 44

Lezha – 14

Berati – 2

Hasi – 12

Kruja – 5

Tropoja – 4

Puka – 4

Mirdita – 3

Source: Health Ministry

