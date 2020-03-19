Non-Essential Travel to the EU Restricted Temporarily

TIRANA, March 19

The Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs informs all the Albanian citizens that in the frame of the urgent measures to counter the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the European Union, currently the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, has taken a 30-day temporary restriction of non-essential travel into the EU area from third countries.

Meanwhile, the innitial announcement made by the European Commission defines that the temporary travel restriction should apply to all non-essential travel from third countries to the EU+ area.

For such a temporary travel restriction to have the desired effect in terms of restricting the spread of the virus, exceptions need to be limited to travel for essential purposes.

The temporary travel restriction must exempt nationals of all EU Member States and Schengen Associated States, for the purposes of returning to their homes. This exemption must apply to:

– all EU citizens and citizens of the Schengen Associated States, and their family members;

– third-country nationals who are long-term residents under the Long-term Residence

Directive and persons deriving their right to reside from other EU Directives or national law or who hold national long-term visas.

It should also not apply to other travelers with an essential function or need, including:

– Healthcare professionals, health researchers, and elderly care professionals;

– Frontier workers;

– Transport personnel engaged in haulage of goods and other transport staff to the extent necessary;

– Diplomats, staff of international organizations, military personnel and humanitarian aid workers in the exercise of their functions;

– Passengers in transit;

– Passengers travelling for imperative family reasons;

– Persons in need of international protection or for other humanitarian reasons.

Coordinated and reinforced health checks should be carried out for the individuals allowed to enter the EU+ area.

According to the European Commission, the temporary travel restriction should apply for 30 days. Any possible prolongation of this period should be assessed depending on further developments.

