New Tests Bring Number of COVID-19 Cases in Albania to 243

TIRANA, March 31
Albanian health authorities identified 20 new positive tests of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, raising the total to 243. Officials say a total of 1,671 tests have been conducted.
Moreover, Deputy Minister of Health Mira Rakacolli said on Tuesday that the number of COVID-19 related cases increased to 13 while the total number of recovered patients is 52.
Breakdown of total active cases by city
Tirana – 129
Durresi – 26
Lushnja – 4
Elbasani – 5
Fieri – 23
Rrogozhina – 2
Kavaja – 4
Korca – 15
Vlora – 5
Shkodra – 8
Lezha – 5
Berati – 1
Hasi – 2
Kruja – 5
Tropoja – 4
Puka – 3
Mirdita – 2
Source: Health Ministry
