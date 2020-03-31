New Tests Bring Number of COVID-19 Cases in Albania to 243

TIRANA, March 31

Albanian health authorities identified 20 new positive tests of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, raising the total to 243. Officials say a total of 1,671 tests have been conducted.

Moreover, Deputy Minister of Health Mira Rakacolli said on Tuesday that the number of COVID-19 related cases increased to 13 while the total number of recovered patients is 52.

Breakdown of total active cases by city

Tirana – 129

Durresi – 26

Lushnja – 4

Elbasani – 5

Fieri – 23

Rrogozhina – 2

Kavaja – 4

Korca – 15

Vlora – 5

Shkodra – 8

Lezha – 5

Berati – 1

Hasi – 2

Kruja – 5

Tropoja – 4

Puka – 3

Mirdita – 2

Source: Health Ministry