New Steps towards Gradual Easing of Measures Unveiled

TIRANA, April 22

While there’s no exact date on when the lockdown on the current format is set to end, a plan for the easing of measures for business activities was unveiled on Wednesdays by Minister of Health Ogerta Manastirliu.

According to her, an interinstitutional taskforce has been created, while a technical committee of experts drafted a plan on the gradual easing of measures. She added that the plan is based on epidemiological and hospital criteria.

The timeline for the easing of measures defines the opening of business activates with lower risks but with a high impact on the economy. Manastirliu said that the ease of regulations will follow strict protocols. A phased approach will be followed by four phases based on the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations.

The afore-mentioned taskforce will supervise the situation and provide that every business sticks to the measures. Businesses and companies must obtain verification from e-Albania and display it in the office. In the meantime, employees must be aware of the protocols.

Further on, the Health Minister said that each measure will be assessed in a two-week period. If the situation will be stable, vehicle and pedestrian circulation will be eased.

Source: Health Minister