New Draft-Law on Startups Open for Public Consultation

TIRANA, November 3

Albanian authorities are working on a draft-law on supports and development for innovative startups. The new bill is expected to fill the legal gap regarding the startup ecosystem in Albania.

According to the draft-relation, supports for startups include new policies, fiscal incentives, the creation of a friendly ecosystem for innovative startups in key sectors and fields, and the attraction of stakeholders such as mentors, incubators, investors, etc. Moreover, it includes the creation of an autonomous agency that would implement the supports program defined in the draft-law.

The draft-law consists of six chapters and it’s available for public consulting for all stakeholders.

Anyone who has comments or suggestions can share those ideas here.

The draft-law and the additional documents are available in the Albanian language.

Source: konsultimipublik.gov.al