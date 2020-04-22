New COVID-19 Numbers in Albania

TIRANA, April 22, 2020

Albania added 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday bringing the total to 634. Deputy Minister of health Mira Rakacolli stated that currently, Berati, Lezha, Mirdita, Rrogozhina, and Tropoja have no active cases. All patients confirmed in those cities have recovered. So far, a total of 356 patients have recovered. Meanwhile, a 71-years-old patient died during the last 24-hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 27.

Rakacolli added that the new cases were reported in Kruja, Tirana, Elbasan, Shkodra, and Kurbin. The number of tests conducted in Albania is 6,269. Meanwhile, 33 patients are hospitalized in the two COVID health-care centers in Tirana.

Here is a breakdown of cases in Albania by city

Tirana – 256

Durresi – 42

Lushnja – 6

Elbasani – 18

Fieri – 36

Rrogozhina – 4

Kavaja – 9

Korca – 19

Vlora – 5

Shkodra – 100

Lezha – 14

Berati – 2

Hasi – 13

Kruja – 58

Tropoja – 4

Puka – 5

Mirdita – 3

Kukes – 11

Mallakastra – 1

Kurbin – 28

Source: Ministry of Health