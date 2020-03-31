Nesting Dalmatian Pelicans in Divjaka-Karavasta Hit Record Number in 2020

TIRANA, March 31

For the second consecutive year, the number of nesting Dalmatian Pelican pairs in Divjaka Karavasta National Park has climbed to record numbers. The Albanian Ornithological Society (AOS) and park administration have counted 85 nests with eggs and birds, up from last year’s record of 68 and more than triple the number of nesting pairs a decade ago.

Moreover, AOS confirms that this is the highest figure recorded in the last 35 years or since 1984 when Vageluwe and Lamani recorded 81 breeding pairs in Divjaka.

AOS attributes the Dalmatian Pelican recent nesting success to Regional Administration of Protected Areas Fier, (Azm Fier), Divjaka-Karavasta park staff, and to the rangers of the pelicans’ colony.

Dalmatian pelicans require small low-lying no-go islands to nest where they are safe from human disturbance and predators. These big elegant birds are sensitive to human noise and disruption and if disturbed they can abandon a nest with eggs.

According to the IUCN Red List, the Dalmatian Pelican is classified as Near Threatened. Hence, the recent figures are considered a success not only for the birds but also for the team working to protect the breeding colony of the Dalmatian Pelican in Divjaka-Karavasta National Park.

Source/Photo Credit: AOS