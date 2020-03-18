More Flights to Be Cancelled from and to Tirana Airport

TIRANA, March 18

More flights are being canceled from and to Tirana International Airport (TIA) as Albania and countries across Europe set up measures to fight the novel coronavirus. Further disruption is expected at Tirana Airport on Wednesday and Thursday as more airlines are canceling their flights from and two Albania.

The Embassy of Albania in France announced on Tuesday that the last direct flight Paris-Tirana-Paris by Transavia carrier will be on Thursday, March 19th.

The Embassy advises all citizens who must return to Albania to book their tickets for Thursday’s flights as soon as possible. According to the Embassy, the flight service will be suspended at least until April 19th.



In the meantime, TIA announced that Air Albania’s evening flights ZB1003 and ZB1004 to Istanbul are suspended from March 18th until March 30th.

However, during this period morning flights ZB1001 and ZB1002 will operate as per schedule.

Wednesday, March 18th is the last day that Austrian Airlines will operate its Vienna-Tirana-Vienna route.

Lufthansa announced a reduced timetable for the period 29 March to 24 April. According to TIA, the morning flight Tirana – Frankfurt on Wednesday was canceled.

Currently, the other operating routes on Wednesday are:

Memmingen – Tirana – Memmingen by Wizz Air

Frankfurt – Tirana – Frankfurt by Lufthansa

Brussels – Tirana – Brussels by Jetairfly

These airlines recommend passengers to check the status of their flights before departure.

Source: TIA