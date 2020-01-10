Majestic Photos of Albanian Mountains as Seen from Italy

TIRANA, January 10

Albania and Italy are close and the shortest air distance between Vlora and Otranto is about 91 km. Yet, it’s not easy to observe the Italian coast from the Albanian Riviera.

On the other hand, people on the other side of Otranto Strait are luckier.

Every winter, the inhabitants of Salento and other regions in south Italy enjoy the amazing view of the Karaburun Peninsula and the Ceraunian Mountain Range along the coast of the Ionian Sea.

These photos by Luigi Chiriaco prove it

Photo Credit: Luigi Chiriaco Photography