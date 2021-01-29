Love is in the Air at Divjaka-Karavasta

TIRANA, January 29

January starts with good news at Divjaka Karavasta National Park. John Malko, who fell from the sky in 2017, is building his love nest. Although John (Xhoni) cannot fly, he does share the charisma of his namesake, the acclaimed John Malkovich. This and the fact that he’s considered the most photographed personality in Albania, make Xhoni a chick magnet.

For those who don’t know him, Xhoni is a resident Dalmatian pelican at the visitors’ center at Divjaka-Karavasta National Park. The big bird is staying there, a short distance from the breeding islands of the Dalmatian Pelicans’ colony, since 2017 when he was found injured.

However, the park authorities now report that Xhoni is over the clouds and started building a love nest for his darling named Vlash (Changed to Vasha because at first it was mistaken for a male). The two of them have been in each other’s company for almost two years, but now they seem to make a step ahead. Xhoni is reported to get anxious and angry when Vlash flies away. Rumor has it that Vlash has eyes also for another bird in the Pelicans’ island, but all the staff at the park has fingers crossed that she picks Xhoni.

Nature sure finds a way, especially in January. This is the time of the year when the Dalmatian Pelicans start breeding. Every year the park administration, the local community, the Albanian Ornithological Society (AOS), and Fieri Administration for Protected Areas work together to provide the best nesting habitat for Dalmatian pelicans. According to AOS, this year’s goal is to have more than 95 breeding pairs. We hope that Xhoni will help to reach the goal.

Xhoni, në një lidhje!

___

Pelikani i famshëm Xhoni, duket se e ka ndarë mendjen këtë herë😉

Pamundësia për të fluturuar… Posted by Abdulla Diku on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

If you’re a birding enthusiast, visit Divjaka-Karavasta National Park, meet Xhoni in person, and maybe give him some fresh fish treats. If you-re new to birdwatching, you can find all the information about birds in Albania at AOS or even join as a volunteer.

Source: Pelikani Xhon

Photo Credit: Abdulla Diku