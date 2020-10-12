Last day to Apply for AOS’s Bird Identification Albania Course

TIRANA, October 12

Monday is the last day for beginning birders who want to hone their skills in bird identification. The Albanian Ornithological Society (AOS) launched the 2020 BirdID Albania Course II for all the enthusiasts of birds, nature, and Albanian wildlife. This year 20-25 applicants will be admitted to take the course for free.

The course aims at certifying bird identification knowledge through different processes such as:

Observing birds in natural and artificial environments;

Identifying birds in the field through their distinguishing features;

Identifying birds in the field through their songs and calls;

Identifying small birds by handling them during the ringing process;

Using the online BirdID program developed by Nord University (Norway);

The online exam for images and sounds, and;

Certification from Faculty of Natural Sciences (University of Tirana) and AOS in cooperation with Nord University (Norway).

The winners for this edition of BirdID Albania will be announced on October 19th.

The course will start on 22 October and end on 31 May 2021.

The course will take place four days per month on every other weekend. It consists of two days of theoretical learning and 28 days of field training. The training course is free of charge, but participants will be required to cover their transport or additional costs during field trips.

Eligible applicants’ criteria:

Be over 18

Must have completed their high school education;

Students of environmental disciplines (biology, environmental biology, environmental engineering, environmental planning and management, tourism, etc.) will have priority

Must have a work history in biodiversity issues or nature conservation and management;

Must demonstrate commitment, determination, passion, and full attendance throughout the course;

Must demonstrate professional behavior, responsibility, and high ethical standards throughout the course;

Must be collaborative, polite, and positive.

The program will be guided by two trainers/teachers, who are both members of AOS and certified by Nord University (Norway). The teachers are Taulant Bino, with 30 years of experience in studying birds, and Erald Xeka, a passionate ornithologist and coordinator of several wild bird monitoring programs.

Apply Here

Source/Photo Credit: AOS