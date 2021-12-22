Kosovo’s Hive Makes Oscar International Shortlist

TIRANA, December 22

Kosovo’s “Hive” by writer-director Blerta Basholli is among the 15 films that will advance to the next round of voting in the Oscars Best International Feature Film Race, the academy announced on Tuesday. This marks Kosovo’s first appearance in this Oscar category shortlist where films representing 93 countries raced.

‘Hive’ (Zgjoi) was premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival in January 2021. It is the first film in the history of Sundance history to win all three main awards, Grand Jury Prize, the Audience Award, and the Directing Award – in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition.

Hive is a drama on women’s resilience, and solidarity while struggling with economic hardships, old customs, ingrained traditions, and prevailing gender issues, even though their husbands are missing as they disappeared at the hands of Serbians during the Kosovo War.

The film based on the true story of Fahrije Hoti is about strong women who carry the burden of men’s absence, patriarchal societies, hostile communities, and financial problems. All those issues sting like Fahrije’s bees. Even though this is not a groundbreaking story, it tells the story of women all over the world, especially the challenges that women face in entrepreneurship and financial freedom. This movie shows how women can build a hive together and somehow heal through it although a happy ending is not an option as thousands of people are still missing in Kosovo.

Starting January 27th till February 2nd, the members of the Academy, who have watched all the 15 shortlisted films will be eligible to cast a ballot in the second round of voting. That round will define the five nominees that are going to be announced on February 8th.

The other films shortlisted in this category:

Austria, “Great Freedom”

Belgium, “Playground”

Bhutan, “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”

Denmark, “Flee”

Finland, “Compartment No. 6”

Germany, “I’m Your Man”

Iceland, “Lamb”

Iran, “A Hero”

Italy, “The Hand of God”

Japan, “Drive My Car”

Mexico, “Prayers for the Stolen”

Norway, “The Worst Person in the World”

Panama, “Plaza Catedral”

Spain, “The Good Boss”

Source: Oscars.org

Photo credit: Zgjoi FB Page