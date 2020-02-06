Kosovan Startup Solaborate Raises $10mln to Grow HELLO Brand

TIRANA, February 6

Solaborate communication Platform Company based on L. A founded by Labinot and Mimoza Bytyqi announced the closing of a $10 million Series A funding round and landed a global go-to-market with EPOS. Labinot and Mimoza fled the war of Kosovo in 1999 and moved to the West Coast in the US. In 2016 they decided to bring innovation to the telepresence and video communication technology.

Their vision was to create a simple and affordable video conferencing device that would add another dimension to communication and in 2016 they released the Hello device.

HELLO devices transform the TV into a powerful communication tool for audio and video conferencing, wireless screen sharing, digital whiteboarding, Alexa and Google Voice Assistance, live broadcasting, gaming, TV streaming, home automation and more.

Now, the company has offices in Kosovo, the US, and China.

The company announced that it is joining forces with EPOS and their audio expertise, seeking to reinvent this space one more time by combining compute, microphones, speakers and leveraging current TVs with patented auto echo-cancellation delay. The partnership will result in an Enterprise portfolio of products fully owned by and branded under EPOS. The latter is a newly established company under the Demant Group in Denmark.

The funding will be used to accelerate the development of its new product line of all-in-one HELLO devices and AI cloud communication platform.

“We believe that privacy is a fundamental human right and that’s why we engineered HELLO devices with video and audio built-in hack-proof privacy controls and end-to-end encryption for everyone’s protection and peace of mind,” founder and CEO Labinot Bytyci said.

Source/Photo Credit: Solaborate