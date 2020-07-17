June Exports Start Recovering from Downward Trend

TIRANA, July 17

Albania exports showed signs of recovery in June after falling only 9.7 percent compared to June 2019, while increasing by 7.3 percent compared to May 2020, the Institute of Statistics (INSTAT) confirmed on Friday. Albania exports were on an upward trajectory by the end of February, before the pandemic outbreak.

Meanwhile, June imports decreased by 2.8 percent compared to June 2019 and increased by 16.1 percent compared to May 2020.



The data show that Albania exports during the first half of the year reached Lek 125 billion, down 17.7 percent compared to January-June 2019. Moreover, imports for the same period reached Lek 271 billion, down 14.6 percent compared to Jan-Jun 2019. The trade deficit during the first half of the year reached Lek 146 billion.

Further on, data show that the export-oriented industry suffered during March-May when the lockdown was in place. The textile and footwear sector was among the worst-hit industries.

Source: INSTAT