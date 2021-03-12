Join Free B2B Meeting between Albanian and Italian Food Companies

TIRANA, March 12

Albanian companies operating in the food market have the opportunity to interact with Italian businesses in an online free B2B meeting organized by the Chamber of Commerce of Bari. The expected target in Albania are companies operating in the following sectors:

food retailers (stores/shops),

food intermediaries (distributors/agents/importers),

food great distribution (shopping malls, chains of hotels/restaurants/cafes),

communication companies (food magazines, food bloggers, food influencers).

The deadline for submission of interest is on 31 March 2021.

The meeting that is expected to be held within the first half of 2021 will provide Albanian companies an opportunity to get in touch with the Italian market.

The event will be organized under the BRE Interreg IPA CBC Italy-Albania-Montenegro

To register click Here

Source/Photo credit: Chamber of Commerce of Bari