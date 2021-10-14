How to Get the Approved Exporter Status in Albania?

TIRANA, October 14, 2021

The General Directorate of Customs in Albania issued a guideline on how to obtain the Approved Exporter status. Based on the announcement, all interested subjects can start an application through the e-Albania platform. This status offers two types of advantages to its holders. First, it eliminates queue times when dealing when customs authorities.

Second, it helps eliminate all criminal penalties related to invoice mistakes when filling out the EUR 1 certificate.

Moreover, it helps to cut waiting time during the issuance of the EUR 1 certificate. At the same time, it boosts the credibility of economic operators.

Applications for the status can be submitted through the e-Albania business account of the subject. Afterward, the applicant must select the ‘Authorization for Approved Exporter Status’ service.

For those needing assistance, the customs authorities provide the contacts below:

Email [email protected] Telephone +35542232988; +355684053453

Those needing support to fill out the application form for the status can contact the customs by email: [email protected]

Source: dogana.gov.al