How to Find an Authorized Translator in Albania

With many Albanians and foreign citizens coming and living in Albania, translation services become essential. Professional translators and interprets are always needed no matter if you are an Albanian or an international citizen submitting and specific application or doing business talks. Certified translation is required when converting text from the Albanian language to another or vice versa, especially when it is about legal, business, or medical documents.

But when you don’t know where to look, finding an authorized translator can be difficult.

Albanians living, residing, or traveling abroad and need to translate a document can use the e-Albania service (Aplikim per Perkthim Dokumenti). The service has a fee of €10 per page.

Meanwhile, Albanians and foreigners in Albania can use the official list of authorized translators by the Ministry of Justice when their service is a must. The list that is updated on a regular base includes translators with and without a security clearance certificate for the following languages:

English

Italian

German

French

Greek

Spanish

Turkish

Polish

Russian

Romanian

Macedonian

Croatian and Serbian

Bulgarian

Dutch

Arabic

Portuguese

Hungarian

Chinese

Czech

Norwegian

Swedish

Persian

Romani

Aromanian

Slovenian

Korean

Japanese

Find the list with the contact information for the translators for each language HERE

