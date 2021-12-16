How to Boost the Internationalization of Albanian MSMEs

TIRANA, December 16

Even though Micro Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs) account for 99.8 percent of active companies in Albania, only 3.1 percent of them are exporters, Albania Investment Council points out in its latest study ‘Internationalization of Albania MSMEs, Challenges and Opportunities. Moreover, Albanian MSMEs contribute to 68.2 percent of total investment in the economy and 81.6 percent of the total number of employees. At the same time, the publication highlights that Albania stands below the Western Balkans (WB) average in terms of internationalization. Previously the EU progress report on Albania stressed that the lack of tech know-how, informality, unmet investment in human and physical capital, and low spending on research and development are among the factors that hinder Albania’s competitiveness. Moreover, the report added that the lack of product and geographical diversification in Albania’s exports compound its vulnerability to external shocks.

Hence the IC completed a study that aims at stimulating debate and raising awareness among MSMEs managers on the opportunities offered by joining international value chains.

The study provides detailed insights on the challenges and opportunities for each of the main sectors namely tourism-agrotourism, agriculture, and agro-processing, BPOs, innovation and e-commerce, textile manufacturing.

The recommendations offered in the study to support the internationalization of Albanian MSMEs focus on four main pillars:

Services for developing human resources/managerial capacity

Financial support services for internationalization

MSMEs Support Infrastructure and other non-financial services

Information provision services.

Source: IC