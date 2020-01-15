How to Apply for IDEA Grants for Your Startup/Business

TIRANA, January 15, 2020

Wanapreneurs, startup founders, and entrepreneurs from different sectors can now apply for the IDEA- Grant scheme, the Albanian Investment Development Agency announced on Tuesday. The implementation unit of the PIU-ProSeed project informed that the call for application is open until January 31st. The scheme provides financial support for existing businesses, startups, and business ideas. The scheme focuses on sectors such as Information and Communication Technology (ICT), tourism, textile, crafts, agro-food, etc. these sectors have potential to provide employment and ongoing skill acquisition to Albanian youth in Albania.

IDEA-Grant is part of the ProSeed program, a cooperation between the Albanian and German governments, that aims at fueling regional sustainable economic growth, employment, education, and vocational training in Albania.

The program is funded and implemented by GIZ and the Albanian Ministry of Finance and Economy.

Eligibility criteria and application details are available HERE.

Source/Photo Credit: AIDA