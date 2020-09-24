Travel

How to Apply for Fine Refund for Those Who Overstayed Abroad

TIRANA, September 24

The General Directorate of Taxation (DPT) announced on Thursday the fine refund procedure for all the Albanian citizens that were stuck abroad due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Hence, all those who overstayed their visas or the 90 day limit in the Schengen area or other countries from 10 March to 1 June, and consequently were subject to fines by foreign authorities, can apply for compensation.
According to the General Tax Directorate, those that are eligible for a refund must submit a list of documents by post or to the DPT mailbox.

The list of documents includes:
A translated and notarized copy of the payment receipt, which confirms that the fine was paid.
Personal bank account details (name of the bank and IBAN)
A copy of an identification document (passport or ID card)
Personal contact phone number

For more information, contact the DPT.

Pёr mё shumё informacion klikoni nё linkun e mёposhtёm: ⬇ https://bit.ly/3iWJKNs

Gepostet von Drejtoria e Përgjithshme e Tatimeve am Donnerstag, 24. September 2020

Source: DPT

