How does Tirana Compare Globally for Expat Cost of Living

TIRANA, June 29

Cheaper than Nairobi and more expensive than Budapest, Albanian capital Tirana ranked 161st in the HR company Mercer’s 2022 Cost of Living survey. The publication reveals the most and least expensive cities for international employees, ex-pats, digital nomads, and anyone who gets paid while traveling around the world. In the list that contains 227 cities, Tirana ranks among the 60 least expensive capitals. In 2021, Tirana ranked 153rd.

Based on the survey, Tirana is also more expensive compared to some other capital cities in the region. Bulgarian capital Sofia ranks 170th, Belgrade sits in the 175 places, while Skopje and Sarajevo rank respectively 206th and 209th.

The ten more expensive cities for international workers are Hong Kong, Zurich, Geneva, Berna, Tel Aviv, New York, and Singapore.

Meanwhile, the ten least expensive cities are Ankara, Bishkek, Dushanbe, Islamabad, Karachi, Istanbul, Tashkent, Tunis, Almaty, and Algiers.

To make the list, Mercer measured the comparative cost of over 200 indicators such as housing, food, transport, entertainment, household goods, etc.

The number of international citizens relocating to Albania has increased over the years. According to official data by the Institute of Statistics (INSTAT), the number of international citizens who had obtained a residence permit in Albania by the end of 2020 was over 13,600. Work was the reason for residence for over 47.5 percent of all the issued residence permits.

Source: mercer.com