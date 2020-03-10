News

Highest and Lowest Paid Jobs in Albania in 2019

March 10, 2020March 10, 2020
0 0
Highest and Lowest Paid Jobs in Albania in 2019

TIRANA, March 10

In 2019, the average monthly gross wage was Lek 52,380 an increase of 3.5 percent compared to 2018, the Institute of Statistics (INSTAT) confirmed on Tuesday. Salaries were highest in quarters two (April, May, June) and four (October, November, December).

Average gross monthly wage by economic activities
Average gross monthly wage by economic activities

The highest average monthly gross salaries are in sectors of finance and insurance activities (2.15 times higher compared to the national average), and information and communication and the lowest in agriculture, forestry and fishing and construction.
However, compared to 2018, the average monthly gross wages and salaries during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2019 increased the most in the sectors of arts, entertainment, and recreation, repair of household goods and other services.

Average gross monthly wage by group-occupations Albania
Average gross monthly wage by group-occupations

In agriculture, forestry, and fishing, wages decreased by 5.9 percent.
By position, the monthly average gross wage for managers was higher by 85.5 percent in Q4.

Average gross monthly wage per employee by group-occupations albania
Average gross monthly wage per employee by group-occupations

Read also: Albania to Ease Foreign Workers Hiring Process

Source/Photo Credit: INSTAT

, ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.