Highest and Lowest Paid Jobs in Albania in 2019

TIRANA, March 10

In 2019, the average monthly gross wage was Lek 52,380 an increase of 3.5 percent compared to 2018, the Institute of Statistics (INSTAT) confirmed on Tuesday. Salaries were highest in quarters two (April, May, June) and four (October, November, December).

The highest average monthly gross salaries are in sectors of finance and insurance activities (2.15 times higher compared to the national average), and information and communication and the lowest in agriculture, forestry and fishing and construction.

However, compared to 2018, the average monthly gross wages and salaries during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2019 increased the most in the sectors of arts, entertainment, and recreation, repair of household goods and other services.

In agriculture, forestry, and fishing, wages decreased by 5.9 percent.

By position, the monthly average gross wage for managers was higher by 85.5 percent in Q4.

Source/Photo Credit: INSTAT