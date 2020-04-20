Health Authorities Announce 22 New COVID-19 Cases

TIRANA, April 20

Public health officials released updated coronavirus case numbers on Monday. Twenty-two additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed during the last 24-hours upping Albania’s total to 584. Eugena Tomini from the Public Health Institute confirmed that 13 patients recovered bringing the total number of recovered people to 327. Moreover, she added that 233 new tests were conducted during the last 24-hours. The new cases were reported in Shkodra, Tirana, Kurbin, and Kruja. The total number of tests conducted in Albania is 5,775 while 44 patients are hospitalized.

Here is a breakdown of cases in Albania by city

Tirana – 253

Durresi – 42

Lushnja – 6

Elbasani – 16

Fieri – 36

Rrogozhina – 4

Kavaja – 9

Korca – 19

Vlora – 5

Shkodra – 99

Lezha – 14

Berati – 2

Hasi – 13

Kruja – 23

Tropoja – 4

Puka – 5

Mirdita – 3

Kukes – 11

Mallakastra – 1

Kurbin – 19

Source: Ministry of Health