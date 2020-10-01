Greece Extends Travel Restrictions for Albania

TIRANA, October 1

Greek authorities announced that the restrictive measures that apply today to persons traveling from Albania towards Greece remain as they are in force until October 12th, the Embassy of Greece to Tirana confirmed on Wednesday.

According to the announcement, the decision is based on epidemiological data. Based on the data provided by travel.gov.org citizens allowed to enter Greece from Albania will be required to have a negative molecular test result (PCR) for COVID-19, performed up to 72 hours before their entry to Greece. This requirement also applies to Greek citizens, permanent residents of Greece, and travelers for essential professional reasons.

Moreover, only travelers who carry a certificate of a negative RT-PCR test result will be allowed by the border authorities to enter the country. The certificates should be written in English and bear the name and passport/national ID number of the traveler. Meanwhile, children under the age of 10 are excluded from the PCR test obligation.

Travelers will still have to complete and submit their PLF form and may be subject to random testing upon arrival at the Greek border.

On its part, the Albanian Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs informs that citizens who travel via land borders from Albania to Greece and vice-versa can cross only through the cross-border points of Kapshtica and Kakavija (see below).

In the meantime, the Greek Civil Aviation Authority issued a NOTAM on air travel instructions that will be valid until October 12. Regarding flights from Albania, the NOTAM specified that those travelling from Albania will be required to have a negative molecular test result (PCR) for COVID-19, performed up to 72 hours before their entry to Greece.

Source: MEPJ, Greece in Albania, CAA