Govt Invites Bids for Four Mining Blocks

TIRANA, April 15

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy invites investors interested in the mining sector to submit bids on research, exploration, and exploitation of four mining areas respectively for chromite, limestone, and construction materials.

Based on the details provided by the Ministry, the first area with the no. 433 is located in Balgjaj, Dibra, and consists of an area of 1,178 kilometers. The contrast will be issued for chromite exploration and exploitation. The minimum investment (no VAT included) for this area is set at Lek 3.06 million per annual production.

The second area with no. 356/1, known as Gjorma, is located in the Elbasan region. The contract defines a minimum investment of Lek 19.5 million for limestone exploitation in an area of 1,000 square km.

The third area with no.350/4 is located in Qeparo. The contract defines the exploitation of limestone in an area of 130 square km. The minimum investment for this area is Lek 19.5 million.

The fourth area is located in the Tirana region. It is known as Skuterre and the limestone deposit is estimated at three million tons. The contract defines a minimum investment of Lek 19.5 million for a minimum production of 10,000 cubic meters per year.

According to the Ministry, interested investors can submit a bid until May 11th.

Source: ATA