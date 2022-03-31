Govt Approves Wind Farm Project in Fieri Area

TIRANA, March 31

The Council of Ministers green-lighted the plans for the construction of a wind farm in the Fieri region. The Wednesday approval paves the way for the development of wind energy projects in Albania. According to the decision, the park will be constructed in the area of Gryka village, which is part of the Topoja local unit. The wind park will be developed by Natyral Energy System, and it’s going to have an installed capacity of 3MW. However, the decision does not specify the number of wind turbines.

Moreover, it is estimated that the project will be constructed and become fully operational in 48 months, following the construction permit approval.

On its part, the wind developer must pay annual royalties payments to the ministry responsible for energy issues. The annual royalty payment will be two percent of the annual energy generated by the wind farm.

Source: Prime Minister’s Office

Photo by Abby Anaday on Unsplash