Get Your Farm Funded, National Scheme to Open Applications for 2022

TIRANA, February 23

Starting February 25th the Agriculture Rural Development Agency (ARDA) will accept submissions from all farmers who are interested to apply for financial support from the National Scheme 2022. The fund for the National Scheme is estimated at Lek 3.2 billion. It includes both the guarantee fund and the oil support. The scheme includes 13 different measures, thus making it possible for people operating in a wide array of agriculture sub-sectors to apply. ARDA announced that the call will be open for one month. Meanwhile, depending on the measure some applications will be submitted online through e-Albania, while the others can be submitted in paper format by the premises of ARDA.

Measure 1 consists of support for applications on seeds/seedlings and other inputs of Lek 200,000 per hectare for up to two seasons for the cultivation of vegetables, table grape in greenhouses, and /or low tunnel strawberries for individual farmers or groups of farmers. The planted should be less than one hectare, while the financial support can be no more than Lek 1.5 million per applicant.

Measure 2 on the construction of greenhouses between one and five hectares per subject for the cultivation of vegetables, irrigation system included.

Measure 3 on support to medicinal and aromatic plants

Measure 4 on support to organic farms

Measure 5 on the Global GAP implementation and certification for vegetables, fruit, olives, citrus fruit, and other products

Measure 6 on support for small matriculated ruminants

Measure 7 on support to honey bee farms and beekeepers

Measure 8 on support to professional fishing vessel purchase

Measure 9 support the renovation of fishing ship infrastructure

Measure 10 support for the construction of agriculture marketplaces

Measure 11support for the establishment of a national center on agricultural training

Measure 12 support the automatization and digitalization of farm processes

More information is available HERE.

Source: ARDA

Photo by Scott Hogan on Unsplash