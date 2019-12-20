TIRANA, December 20

The German government will provide Euro 4 million in support of the reconstruction of schools and public facilities affected by the earthquake of November 26th. The Embassy of Germany to Tirana confirmed that Albanian authorities have been officially informed on Friday about the grants that will be allocated through the Development Bank (KfW).

German Ambassador Peter Zingraf said that the grant is one of the elements of German support after the earthquake that traumatized many Albanians. He added that reconstruction will help to return to normality.



Based on the announcement of the embassy, the schools and public buildings will be reconstructed following the latest safety and energy efficiency standards.

Source/Photo Credit: German Embassy