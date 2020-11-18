German Embassy Closed Visa Application Section

TIRANA, November 18

Starting Wednesday, November 18th, the passport, and Visa Section at the German Embassy in Albania will be closed until further notice due to preventive measures. The announcement was made by the Embassy of Germany on its social media profiles. The announcement highlighted that people affected by the visa section closure will be provided with an alternative appointment as soon as operations return to normal. Based on the announcement, people will be notified immediately on Facebook as soon as operations restart again.

Meanwhile, those in need of emergency consular assistance can reach the embassy through the on-call service. This service does not provide information on visa applications or procedures.

+++ Informacion i rëndësishëm +++ Prejt ditës së sotme, 18.11.2020, nisur nga gjendja aktuale Zyra e Vizave dhe e… Posted by Ambasada Gjermane Tiranë on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Source/Photo Credit: German Embassy to Tirana