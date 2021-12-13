Fourth Call for IPARD Funds to Open in January

TIRANA, December 13

The Fourth call for funding application under the IPARD II program will open soon. The Agriculture Rural Development Agency (AZHBR) informed that the call will open for all the citizens who live and work in Albania in the sectors of agriculture and agro-processing starting January 10th. More specifically, the call will focus on Measure 7 ‘Farm diversification and business development with a particular emphasis on the following sectors:

Nature and rural tourism; Handcrafts and manufacturing industry; Renewable energy production and use.

Based on the official announcement, the above-mentioned objectives aim at supporting investments in the agro-food sector to promote competitiveness, compliance with the European Union (EU) standards, and environmental conservation. Secondly, it aims at supporting investment in rural areas to further boost economic diversification and to create new opportunities for business, employment, and social inclusion.

The overall available budget for this call is Euro 4.1 million. Meanwhile, the total eligible investment with maximal and minimal limits will be:

Minimal total eligible investment of 10,000 EURO and

Maximum total eligible investment of 400,000 EUR.

Further on, one applicant may be granted more than one project, the announcement confirms.

The call will be open from January 10 to February 25th, 2022. More details on the call and application form are available here.

Source: AZHBR

Photo by Johnny Chen on Unsplash