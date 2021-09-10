Foreign Residents In Albania to Be Equipped with Biometric Cards

TIRANA, September 10

Over 20,000 foreign citizens holding a valid residence permit in Albania can now apply for a biometric card, the Interior Ministry announced on Thursday. The card will have the same features as the ID cards issued to Albanian citizens. The new document will allow foreign residents to register to e-Albania, and thus have access to the online services provided by the platform. So far, the residence permits have been issued in the format of an A4 size document.

Moreover, the Ministry informed that foreign residents must fill in an application within the next 30 days. First, they have to purchase a coupon at any office of the Albanian Post. Afterward, they can apply at the ALEAT office located by the Border and Migration Directorate unit, where they obtained their first residence permit.

Read also: Visa and Residence Permits for Foreigners in Albania

Source/Photo Credit: Interior Ministry