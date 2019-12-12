Fiscalization Enforcement Postponed Again

TIRANA, December 12

A new deadline was voted on the start day of the Fiscalization process in Albania. The Parliamentary Committee on Finance and Economy voted on a new day and it’s neither March 1st not July 1st. The Committee voted for September 1st. This is the date for the implantation of the first stage of the system related to the business-consumer relationship. It will apply to businesses with a turnover of more than Lek eight million.

Meanwhile, businesses with a turnover between Lek two million and Lek eight million the fiscalization process will start on 1 January 2021.

If all these links result successful, the complete process will be implanted on 1 July 2021.

According to the Ministry of Finance and Economy, the fiscalization process will apply to over 80,000 businesses.

On its part, the General Taxation Directorate highlights the key points of the fiscal law:

No new taxes

Reduce the grey economy, consequently, reduce taxes

Tax evaders are stealing from all

Nothing will change for existing regular taxpayers

Removal of non-payers

Modern businesses

Source: Monitor