First COVID-19 Death Reported in Albania

TIRANA, March 11

Albania recorded its first death from the COVID-19 virus, health officials said on Wednesday. Deputy Health Minister Mira Rakacolli said the victim was a 73 years old woman from the city of Durres, who had a history of traveling between Bologna in Italy and Albania.

The Deputy Minister said that the 73-year-old woman had underlying health complications including, heart and lung issues. As of Monday Albania reported 12 cases of the coronavirus strain that causes COVID-19 disease.

Moreover, Rakacolli appealed for the cooperation of citizens. She highlighted that anyone who had a travel history to affected areas must stay in self-isolation. Meanwhile, those who have flu-like symptoms must call emergency-room number 127.



Source:Health Ministry