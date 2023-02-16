FAO Launches Training on Digital Agriculture for AUT Students

TIRANA, February 16

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) launched on Wednesday, February 15, applications for short-term training on agribusiness and market-based digital skill development. Students from the Agricultural University of Tirana are eligible to apply for the ‘Youth Agriculture’ project. The call will be open until March 1st. The training is set to begin on March 13th.

The initiative aims at fostering youth entrepreneurship development in agro-business, as well as digital agriculture skills.

The latter include tools, technologies, and abilities that offer young people in agriculture opportunities to make informed and market-based decisions.

Based on the official announcement all the students of AUT are invited to apply. To apply, students must send a cover letter and resume to this email address [email protected]

The project contributes to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda.

Source: albania.un.org

Photo by Jurgen Kushta on Unsplash