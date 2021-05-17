Exports up 21.9 in Q1, BoA Says

TIRANA, May 17

Albania’s exports rose 21.9 percent over a year ago on January – March (Q1), the Bank of Albania (BoA) confirmed. According to the Central Bank, construction materials and metals had a major contribution to export growth as consumer demand in international markets strengthened.

Moreover, other groups of exported goods that had a positive performance during Q1 were minerals, fuel and electricity, and food, tobacco, and beverages.

Further on, even the footwear and textile manufacturing sector saw growth in exports, yet it remains below the pre-pandemic level.

BoA confirms that the growth in exports is a sign of the economic rebound that started during the second half of 2020.

“The exports growth rate was higher compared to imports, but the latter weights more in the balance of payments. Hence the trade balance widened,” BoA says.

Source: ATA