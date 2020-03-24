EU Greenlights Accession Talks with Albania and North Macedonia

News

TIRANA, March 24

As expected, member state foreign and Europe ministers agreed during a videoconference held on Tuesday to open accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia.
“Very pleased that the EU member states today reached political agreement on the opening of accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia. I wholeheartedly congratulate both countries. This also sends a loud and clear message to Western Balkans: your future is in EU,” the EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi tweeted following the meeting.

Source/Photo Credit: eu2020.hr

