EBRD Launches Program for Innovative Startups in WB6

TIRANA, September 25

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) launched the Star Venture program in the Western Balkan countries (WB6). The program’s goal is to identify innovative startups with the potential to scale up.

The program will provide applicants with business advice and access to finance to accelerate their life-cycle. Based on the requirements, eligible startups must have been in business for less than five years, and have an annual turnover of up to euro 1 million.

The deadline for applications is on 30 September. More information on the call and application form is available here.

Source: ebrd.com

Photo credit: EBRD Advice for Small Businesses in Albania