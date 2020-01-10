Croatia ‘to Fight’ for Albania & North Macedonia’s EU Hopes

TIRANA, January 10

Croatia plans to bring around the European Union (EU) membership hopes of Albania and North Macedonia, Bloomberg Politics reported on an article published on Thursday.

The article referred to a statement by Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic who pointed out that a solution is needed to mitigate French objections and thus, to clear the process with Albania and North Macedonia by the time of Zagreb Summit in May.

“We have a chance to strengthen our influence in Europe and we feel responsible for supporting the European path of our neighbors in the region,” Plenkovic was quoted as saying.

Source: Bloomberg Politics