COVID-19 Update: Total Cases in Albania Surge to 174

TIRANA, March 26

As Albania continues to struggle under the threat of the new coronavirus pandemic, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country surged to 174 on Thursday. With the capital city Tirana witnessing the second coronavirus casualty, the death toll in the country has climbed to six.

Around 28 fresh cases of COVID-19 infections were reported on Thursday, while a total of 17 patients have been cured so far according to the health care authorities. Tirana is the worst affected city with, 102 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19. The recent number unveiled on Thursday confirmed that two of the new cases are in Tropoja, Northern Albania.

So far, a total of 1,144 tests were conducted in Albania.

Health authorities call on citizens to stay home and don’t rush to hospitals if they fear to have COVID-19 or show flu-like symptoms. Citizens can call the free-toll green number 0800 40 40 if they have questions or need to contact the family doctor.

Source/Photo Credit: Public Health Authority

Breakdown of total active cases by city