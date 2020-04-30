COVID-19 Update: 7 New Cases in Albania

TIRANA, April 30

As of Thursday, public health officials reported seven new COVID-19 cases in Albania, bringing the total to 773. Marjeta Dervishi from the Public Health Institute said during the daily update that 225 new tests were conducted during the last 24 hours. She added that the new cases were reported in Kruja, Tirana, and Shkodra. These are the three worst-affected cities in the country.

Moreover, Dervishi pointed out, that the total number of recoveries is 470. Currently, there are 272 cases of active COVID-19 cases in Albania, while the number of coronavirus-related deaths is 31.

Dervishi stated that 36 patients are hospitalized while adding that despite the steady situation, citizens must comply with the safety measures and practice social distancing.

Number of cases by city: Total and recovered

Source: Health Ministry