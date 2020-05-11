COVID-19 Update: 4 New Cases on Monday

TIRANA, May 11

Only four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Albania during the last 24 hours, Eugena Tomini from the Public Health Institute stated during the daily update. According to Tomini, the epidemiological situation in the country is stable while the number of cases decreased during the last weeks. The latest four cases were confirmed among 121 tests conducted during the last 24-hours. There were reported in Tirana, Kamza, and Shkodra.

So far, the number of total coronavirus cases in Albania is 872, but only 187 are active cases. Based on the data, 654 patients have recovered, while 28 are hospitalized.

COVID-19 Stats 11 May

Positive cases: 872

Recoveries: 654

Active cases: 187

Deaths: 31

Breakdown of active cases by city

Tirana – 87

Kruja – 56

Shkodra – 17

Kamza – 12

Fier – 5

Kurbin – 3

Elbasan – 3

Mirdita – 1

Berat – 1

Durres – 1

Korca – 1

Source: Health Ministry