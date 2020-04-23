COVID-19 Update: 29 New Cases in Albania

TIRANA, April 23
Albanian Public Health officials announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday’s daily update. According to Rovena Daja from the Public health Institute, 240 news tests were conducted during the recent 24-hours, bringing the total number of tests to 6,509. Twenty out of the 29 additional cases were reported in Tirana. Daja said that 13 cases were reported in a penitentiary institution. Meanwhile, the other cases were reported in Kruja and Shkodra.
So far, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Albania is 663, while 385 patients have recovered.
In the meantime, 34 patients are hospitalized.
Here is a breakdown of cases in Albania by city
Tirana – 276
Durresi – 42
Lushnja – 6
Elbasani – 18
Fieri – 36
Rrogozhina – 4
Kavaja – 9
Korca – 19
Vlora – 5
Shkodra – 102
Lezha – 14
Berati – 2
Hasi – 13
Kruja – 65
Tropoja – 4
Puka – 5
Mirdita – 3
Kukes – 11
Mallakastra – 1
Kurbin – 28
Source: Ministry of Health
