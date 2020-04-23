COVID-19 Update: 29 New Cases in Albania

TIRANA, April 23

Albanian Public Health officials announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday’s daily update. According to Rovena Daja from the Public health Institute, 240 news tests were conducted during the recent 24-hours, bringing the total number of tests to 6,509. Twenty out of the 29 additional cases were reported in Tirana. Daja said that 13 cases were reported in a penitentiary institution. Meanwhile, the other cases were reported in Kruja and Shkodra.

So far, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Albania is 663, while 385 patients have recovered.

In the meantime, 34 patients are hospitalized.

Here is a breakdown of cases in Albania by city

Tirana – 276

Durresi – 42

Lushnja – 6

Elbasani – 18

Fieri – 36

Rrogozhina – 4

Kavaja – 9

Korca – 19

Vlora – 5

Shkodra – 102

Lezha – 14

Berati – 2

Hasi – 13

Kruja – 65

Tropoja – 4

Puka – 5

Mirdita – 3

Kukes – 11

Mallakastra – 1

Kurbin – 28

Source: Ministry of Health