COVID-19 Update: 18 New Cases on Friday

TIRANA, May 15

Eighteen new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Albania for the second day in a row, public health authorities’ confirmed on Friday. Seven out of the 18 news cases were confirmed in a textile and footwear manufacturing unit in Durres. The other cases were reported in Berat (5) Tirana (4), and Kruja (2).

Public health authorities raised concerns over the increased number of new cases during the last two days. According to them, more cases would force new stringent measures to avoid a second wave of coronavirus cases. Hence, they call on citizens and businesses to be responsible for their actions.

Based on the recent data, 219 new tests were conducted during the last 24-hours. The 18 additional cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases to 916. Currently, there are 180 active cases found mostly in Tirana, Kruja, Shkodra, Kamza, Durres, and Berat.

COVID-19 Stats 15 May

Positive cases: 916

Recoveries: 705

Active cases: 180

Deaths: 31

Breakdown of active cases by city

Tirana – 77

Kruja – 46

Shkodra – 16

Kamza – 12

Berati – 10

Durres – 9

Fier – 5

Elbasan – 2

Mirdita – 1

Kurbin – 1

Korca – 1

Source/Photo credit: Health Ministry