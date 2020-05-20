COVID-19 Update: 15 New Cases on Wednesday

TIRANA, May 20
Data released by health authorities during the daily update on COVID-19 confirmed 15 new cases of coronavirus in Albania. Thirteen out of the 15 additional cases were reported in Durres, one in Tirana, and one in Shkodra. The new numbers bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Albania to 964. Over 79 patients have recovered. Currently, there are 15 patients hospitalized in Tirana. Three of the patients are in the intensive care unit.
Health authorities call on citizens to be careful and to comply with the safety measures.
COVID-19 Stats, 20 May
Positive cases: 964
Recoveries: 758
Active cases: 175
Deaths: 31
Breakdown of active cases by city
Tirana – 57
Durres – 44
Kruja – 33
Shkodra – 15
Kamza – 10
Berati – 10
Fier – 3
Elbasan – 1
Mirdita – 1
Korca – 1
Source: Health Ministry
