COVID-19 Update: 15 New Cases on Wednesday

TIRANA, May 20

Data released by health authorities during the daily update on COVID-19 confirmed 15 new cases of coronavirus in Albania. Thirteen out of the 15 additional cases were reported in Durres, one in Tirana, and one in Shkodra. The new numbers bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Albania to 964. Over 79 patients have recovered. Currently, there are 15 patients hospitalized in Tirana. Three of the patients are in the intensive care unit.

Health authorities call on citizens to be careful and to comply with the safety measures.

COVID-19 Stats, 20 May

Positive cases: 964

Recoveries: 758

Active cases: 175

Deaths: 31

Breakdown of active cases by city

Tirana – 57

Durres – 44

Kruja – 33

Shkodra – 15

Kamza – 10

Berati – 10

Fier – 3

Elbasan – 1

Mirdita – 1

Korca – 1

Source: Health Ministry