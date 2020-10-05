COVID-19 Update: 144 New Cases in Albania

TIRANA, October 5

Albanian health authorities reported 144 new cases of the novel coronavirus and four new deaths on Monday. The new additional cases bring the total confirmed number of cases in Albania to 14,410.

Moreover, the pandemic has taken so far 400 lives in Albania, health authorities confirmed during the daily update. In the meantime, 150 patients recovered during the last 24-hours, bringing the total number of the people who recovered from the virus to 8,825. Based on the official data, the Tirana region remains the worst-hit with 2,695 active cases.

Currently, 214 patients are hospitalized, 19 are in the intensive care unit while six are intubated.

COVID-19 Stats, October 5th

Total positive cases – 14,410

Recovered cases – 8,825

Active cases – 5,185

Deaths – 400

Breakdown of active cases by region

Tirana – 2,695

Durres – 555

Shkodra – 398

Lezha – 262

Korca – 242

Elbasan – 236

Fier – 225

Vlora – 184

Kukes – 132

Berat – 114

Diber – 80

Gjirokastra – 62

Source: Health Ministry