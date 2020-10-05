COVID-19 Update: 144 New Cases in Albania

TIRANA, October 5
Albanian health authorities reported 144 new cases of the novel coronavirus and four new deaths on Monday. The new additional cases bring the total confirmed number of cases in Albania to 14,410.
Moreover, the pandemic has taken so far 400 lives in Albania, health authorities confirmed during the daily update. In the meantime, 150 patients recovered during the last 24-hours, bringing the total number of the people who recovered from the virus to 8,825. Based on the official data, the Tirana region remains the worst-hit with 2,695 active cases.
Currently, 214 patients are hospitalized, 19 are in the intensive care unit while six are intubated.
COVID-19 Stats, October 5th
Total positive cases – 14,410
Recovered cases – 8,825
Active cases – 5,185
Deaths – 400
Breakdown of active cases by region
Tirana – 2,695
Durres – 555
Shkodra – 398
Lezha – 262
Korca – 242
Elbasan – 236
Fier – 225
Vlora – 184
Kukes – 132
Berat – 114
Diber – 80
Gjirokastra – 62
Source: Health Ministry
