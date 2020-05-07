COVID-19 Update: 10 New Cases in Albania

TIRANA, May 7

Public health officials confirmed ten new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours in Albania. According to the official data, the 275 new tests were conducted during the last day confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Tirana, Kruja, Shkodra, and Kamza.

Rovena Daja from the Public Health Institute said during the daily update that the total number of coronavirus cases in Albania reached 842. Currently, 605 patients have recovered, while the number of active cases sits at 206. Most of the active cases are under the supervision of family doctors, while 38 patients are hospitalized at the COVID health facilities. Daja added that seven patients are in intensive treatment.

Recent stats

Total number of tests conducted in Albania: 9,806

Positive cases: 842

Recoveries: 605

Active cases: 206

Deaths: 31

Breakdown of active cases by city

Tirana – 96

Shkodra – 16

Kamza – 8

Kurbin – 4

Elbasan – 3

Fier – 3

Mirdita – 2

Berat – 2

Durres – 1

Korca – 1

Lezha – 1

Source/Photo Credit: Health Ministry