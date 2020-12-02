COVID-19 Rules to Remain Unchanged

TIRANA, December 2

Restrictions in force in Albania as part of the authorities’ efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 infections will remain unchanged till yet undefined date, depending on the situation. The decision was confirmed by the Technical Committee of Experts on Wednesday.

Hence, the size limits for group gatherings in closed and public settings is ten. Gatherings of more than ten people are banned. Moreover, the measures ban political meetings and rallies. At the same time, conferences, festive events, wedding ceremonies, and large in-person funeral services are also banned until further notice.

Restaurants, bars, and all public places must close by 22:00 hours except for delivery and takeout food.

An overnight curfew will be in place between 22:00 to 06:00 hours.

University education will continue online while schools will apply a model of mixed class and online education.

A total of 705 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths were reported on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Tirana and Durres are the regions with the highest number of active cases, respectively 10,051 and 1,343.

Source/Photo credit: Health Ministry