Covid-19 – Passengers’ rights on Cancellations & Refunds

TIRANA, March 11

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) informed all citizens affected by the cancellation of flight services due to the measures against COVID-19 spread to know their rights.

According to CAA, all passengers are entitled to the right of a new ticket to your final destination at a later date of your choosing.

Or

A full refund of the ticket.

Moreover, CAA specifies that passengers should contact the airlines by phone or email. If they receive no response, passengers can contact the Public Aviation Authority by sending an email at [email protected]



EU Air Rights Passenger Regulation states that passengers on canceled flights may be entitled to have their journey re-routed to the final holiday destination or refunded fully. EU Regulation EC 261/2004 covers most regulations for air travel.

The EU regulation states that if a land or sea journey is canceled they should also be offered a refund or a re-routing.

Also read: WHO Advice for International Travel

Source: CAA